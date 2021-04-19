South Africa: Shaping the Squad - a Big Personnel Overhaul Looms for Amakhosi

analysis

Kaizer Chiefs still have much to play for this season, including a fight for a top-eight league finish and getting as far as possible in the CAF Champions League. Yet they're already planning for the new season.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Kaizer Chiefs have toiled throughout the current campaign, finding little joy on the domestic front.

They have, however, found some solace on the continent - they recently reached the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League for the first time in their decorated history.

The question that will be on some people's minds is whether coach Gavin Hunt will be handed another opportunity to make things right next season, considering how poorly the current campaign, at least domestically, has unfolded.

Chiefs were narrowly pipped to the league by Mamelodi Sundowns last season, after tripping at the final hurdle. Hunt was appointed in the hope that the team could take a step further and that he could transform Chiefs into the winners of the past - the increasingly distant past.

But the Soweto giants' trophy drought continues. The team is now six years into their growing thirst, having last won major...