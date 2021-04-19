South Africa: Zuma's Very Public Playing of the 'Victim Card' Doesn't Fool Anyone Any More

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

Jacob Zuma is no prisoner of conscience. He is a thorn in the side of the rule of law and a minor threat to the constitutional democracy project on which South Africa embarked in 1994 with such high hopes and rosy expectations.

When directed by the Constitutional Court to provide evidence in mitigation of his possible sentence on a finding that he is in contempt of its order that he obey the summons of the State Capture Commission, Jacob Zuma instead produced a long and rambling letter (instead of the short affidavit required). In the letter, he seeks to portray himself as the prisoner of conscience of the court.

What nonsense he spouts in his letter.

Most of the justices he attacks are his own appointees. Only Justice Sisi Kamphepe was in a green court gown before Zuma became president and only one or two of the justices are recent Ramaphosa appointments. The Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, who is not on the panel hearing the contempt case, is Zuma's surprise choice for that post.

