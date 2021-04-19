Tanzania: TPDF Suspends 854 From National Service

18 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — Tanzania's Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo, has said contracts of 854 youths from the Tanzania National Service (JKT) who violated the rules by striking and marching to State House demanding to be employed by the TPDF have been terminated with immediate effect.

General Mabeyo made the remarks on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at a commissioning ceremony for officers of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) in Dodoma.

"On April 8, 2021, about 854 of our youths in the National Service went on strike, refusing to work elsewhere and protesting demanding to see the president so that they could be drafted into the army as promised by former Tanzanian president John Magufuli."

"The youths are among the 2400 youths who were promised to be drafted in the army. They made the decision after the military decided to reduce the number that was handling construction of the Chamwino State House, claiming that being taken to other sites would deny them the opportunity to be drafted in the army.

He noted that the TPDF had no such intention and was forced to suspend their contracts because the offense they committed was tantamount to rebellion and cannot be tolerated.

He explained that in addition to investigating why they did so, the army has decided to reconsider its plan to recruit volunteers for joining National Service.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.