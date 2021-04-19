Tanzania: TPDF Suspends 854 From National Service

Dodoma — Tanzania's Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo, has said contracts of 854 youths from the Tanzania National Service (JKT) who violated the rules by striking and marching to State House demanding to be employed by the TPDF have been terminated with immediate effect.

General Mabeyo made the remarks on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at a commissioning ceremony for officers of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) in Dodoma.

"On April 8, 2021, about 854 of our youths in the National Service went on strike, refusing to work elsewhere and protesting demanding to see the president so that they could be drafted into the army as promised by former Tanzanian president John Magufuli."

"The youths are among the 2400 youths who were promised to be drafted in the army. They made the decision after the military decided to reduce the number that was handling construction of the Chamwino State House, claiming that being taken to other sites would deny them the opportunity to be drafted in the army.

He noted that the TPDF had no such intention and was forced to suspend their contracts because the offense they committed was tantamount to rebellion and cannot be tolerated.

He explained that in addition to investigating why they did so, the army has decided to reconsider its plan to recruit volunteers for joining National Service.