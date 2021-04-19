Zimbabwe: First Mutual Donates Accounting Books

18 April 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

First Mutual Holdings Limited's arm First Mutual Health has donated US$5 000 to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) meant to procure A' Level accounting books for the less-privileged secondary schools in the country.

The programme, which started in 2009, and was spearheaded by the ICAZ Mashonaland district society committee, has spread across the country where a substantial number of accounting books have been donated to schools.

The donation, according to ICAZ, would be used to procure 85 A' Level accounting textbooks which include 60 Cambridge International AS/A' Level Accounting- Randall Second Edition and 25 Cambridge International AS/A Level Accounting -- Ian Harris textbooks respectively.

These textbooks will be donated to high schools in Manicaland province.

"The donation will go a long way and will encourage students to undertake accounting studies seriously from high school and eventually at university," said First Mutual Health MD Stanford Sisya.

"We are confident that these books will help the students to access new knowledge and that the books will also assist the accounting teachers in being effective in their tutoring."

The donation is in line with the First Mutual Holdings Limited corporate social responsibility programme which is meant to mitigate the widening gap affecting disadvantaged families who are unable to afford the tuition and education-related costs for their children.

First Mutual Foundation's main objective it to enhance children's access to education through a bursary scheme which covers school fees and ancillary needs related to the learning experience.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.