Zimbabwe: First Mutual Donates Accounting Books

First Mutual Holdings Limited's arm First Mutual Health has donated US$5 000 to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) meant to procure A' Level accounting books for the less-privileged secondary schools in the country.

The programme, which started in 2009, and was spearheaded by the ICAZ Mashonaland district society committee, has spread across the country where a substantial number of accounting books have been donated to schools.

The donation, according to ICAZ, would be used to procure 85 A' Level accounting textbooks which include 60 Cambridge International AS/A' Level Accounting- Randall Second Edition and 25 Cambridge International AS/A Level Accounting -- Ian Harris textbooks respectively.

These textbooks will be donated to high schools in Manicaland province.

"The donation will go a long way and will encourage students to undertake accounting studies seriously from high school and eventually at university," said First Mutual Health MD Stanford Sisya.

"We are confident that these books will help the students to access new knowledge and that the books will also assist the accounting teachers in being effective in their tutoring."

The donation is in line with the First Mutual Holdings Limited corporate social responsibility programme which is meant to mitigate the widening gap affecting disadvantaged families who are unable to afford the tuition and education-related costs for their children.

First Mutual Foundation's main objective it to enhance children's access to education through a bursary scheme which covers school fees and ancillary needs related to the learning experience.