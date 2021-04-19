Tanzania: Fully Armed Simba Target Mwadui Scalp

REIGNING champions Simba are fully armed to ambush Mwadui in their 22nd league match of the season to be played at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga today.

A victory will see Simba dislodging Azam from the second slot on the 18-team table as they continue to ascend to the top of the pyramid searching to command the Premier League's helm.

Their sound 5-0 victory against Mtibwa Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam gives them the much needed confidence to once again pocket another brilliant victory in the away venue.

While at the helm of Simba, Head Coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has just tested one defeat in the CAF Champions League against Al Ahly and he is yet to lose a top flight league encounter.

It has therefore been a good run for the Frenchman, who on several occasions, has been quoted as saying the primary target of his club is to retain the season's title.

With the ongoing trend of Simba performance, surely, they still remain on a good course to achieve their objective of clinching the league title four times consecutively.

However, for Mwadui, even if they win today's game, it will not change their standings at the bottom where they have been logged for a long time this season.

Mwadui have won only four matches, recording four draws and losing 17 games, a situation that makes their chances of survival next season far from assailable.

Once a difficult side to beat at their turf in Shinyanga, Mwadui have now turned to be anybody's punching bag. Leaving aside the points hunt, another interesting part of the game will be on whether the current top goal scorer Meddie Kagere will stretch his eleven goal gap.

The Rwandan striker netted a brace in their 5-0 demolition of Mtibwa Sugar to lead the golden boot chase with a goal ahead of his closest pursuer, Prince Dube. He is trying to defend the top scorers' prize for a third time in a row after accomplishing the same feat in the past two seasons.