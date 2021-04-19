Tanzania: Mwanza Women Football Gets New Leaders

18 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

Association (MWFA) held its election yesterday elected Sophia Makilagi to lead a team of the new leaders.

Speaking during the announcement of the election results, the chairman of the election committee, Alhaji Majogoro said there were 21 voters and Sophia Makilagi won the seat after collecting 14 votes beating her closest challenger Sophia Tigalyoma who received seven votes.

He said Florida Sanga emerged the winner of the vice-chairman seat after collecting all 21 votes. Majogoro said the position of assistant secretary was taken by Magreth Bazily who palmed 18 votes and two votes of No.

He said the position of Treasurer was taken by Gaudencia Donald who hauled 20 votes. Majogoro urged the new leadership to make sure they cooperate and work closely with various football stakeholders.

For her part, the Chairperson of the Women's Football Association (MWFA), Sophia Makilagi thanked the delegates for electing her.

She said she will work closely with Mwanza Football Association (MZFA) and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to ensure they bring development to women's football in the Mwanza region.

She called upon the football stakeholders in Mwanza region to unite while also supporting their new leadership and Mwanza women teams which are in the Women Premier League.

