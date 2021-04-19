Tanzania: U-17 Star Sees Maturity in Azam Squad

AFTER making his debut in the Mainland Premier League, Azam's young defender Pascal Msindo lauded the team's technical panel for trusting him to join the senior side.

Aged 17, Msindo played in the Azam squad that beat JKT Tanzania 1-0 away at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on Friday.

Azam's Ayoub Lyanga was the judge of the match as his 38th minute strike was enough to give his team an important success at this stage of the campaign in the season that officially climaxes in July this year.

"I give myself 100 per cent performance in today's match but most importantly, I thank the technical bench for their trust in me to play in a Premier League match.

"My fellow players were giving me encouraging words on the pitch and with that, prompted me to work hard to enable my team stamp a vital win and that is the most important," Msindo said.

"What I have learnt on my debut league's match is that people work so hard to get good results and that the league, in general, is tough which needs strong people," he said.

Though it has been a rollercoaster for Azam this season, they still believe that the marathon towards the championship is far from over as anything can happen on the way.

Coach George Lwandamina seems to have got his winning solution at the club despite taking charge of the team almost midway of the unfolding season after replacing Aristica Cioaba.

For JKT Tanzania, it was a painful outcome as they badly needed good results to keep scaling up on the league log, bearing in mind that they are far from relegation zone.

With 27 points from 26 outings an equivalent of almost one point in every match, JKT Tanzania are having a bumpy ride and they can make a U-turn by winning most of their remaining encounters.