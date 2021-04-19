Tanzania: Mwinyi Calls for Support of Orphans, Widows, Divorced Women

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi has urged members of the public particularly the fasting Muslims to help poor orphans, widows, and divorced women so that they live better life.

"This month of Ramadan is for showing love and sympathy to the needy people. It happens that orphans, widows and divorcees are among the people facing challenges in life.

Let us help them," Dr Mwinyi said when he talked to Muslims after Friday prayers held at the Masjid Tawba- Malindi. He said that every fasting adult Muslim is responsible for supporting others like the vulnerable groups.

"We should leave no one behind, whoever is able to fast should be supported," the President told believers reiterating his call to traders that they should avoid hiking prices unnecessarily despite the trade shake-up caused by Covid-19.

Dr Mwinyi said people should not use fasting period as an opportunity for personal gains in trade including in marine and air transportation and that business people who increase prices do injustice to the poor.

He directed responsible institutions to remain vigilant through monitoring to ensure the indicative prices for the basic commodities are well observed.

The President said everyone should be accountable of his/her responsibility so that all people in the country, regardless of their political and religious affiliation, enjoy living in the country and take part I development programme.

Earlier when leading the Friday prayers, Sheikh Said Abubakar Alghashimiy urged followers to pray hard, as he thanked the president for his ongoing effort to unite the people of Tanzania