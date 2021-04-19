Tanzania: President Samia Appoints Eight Personal Assistants

18 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday appointed eight assistants to her office. According to a statement released from State House, the Head of State has appointed Mr Juma Selemani Mkomi as the Secretary to the President.

The appointment of Mr Mkomi was with effect from March 19, this year. President Samia also appointed seven assistants to her office.

They include State House Comptroller, Mr Said Ali Juma, Personal Assistant to the President, Translation and Documentation (PAP-TD), Amb Dr Mussa Lulandala, and Ms Maulidah Bwanaheri Hassan, the Personal Assistant to the President, Diplomatic Affairs (PAP-DA).

Others are Amb Ali Bujiku Sakila who has been appointed the Assistant to the President, Speech and Documentation (PAP-SD), Ms Felister Mdemu, Assistant to President on Social Development.

Moreover, the Head of State has appointed Mr Nehemia Mandia as the Assistant to the President on Legal Affairs (PAP-PA), while Dr Blandina Kilama has been appointed the Assistant to the President on Economic Affairs (PAP-EA).

Furthermore, President Samia has appointed Dr Salim Othman as the Personal Assistant to the President on Political Affairs (PAP-PA). According to the statement, the appointment of the seven assistants is with effect from April 16, this year.

