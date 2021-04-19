Tanzania: President Samia Appoints New Ambassador and Chief of Protocol

18 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Yusuf Mndolwa as the new ambassador and Chief of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

A statement by Presidential Communications Unit director, Gerson Msigwa on Saturday evening said Mr Mndolwa replaces the Brig. Gen Wilbert who is the Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Mndolwa will be sworn-in at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Monday, (April 19, 2021).

President Samia also appointed Mr Benedict Ndomba as of Director the e-Government Agency (eGA).

Prior to his new post, Mr Ndomba was Director of Infrastructure and Operations at eGA.

He is filling the gap left by Dr Jabir Kuwe who has been appointed as Director General of Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

The appointment of Mr Mndolwa and Mr Ndomba started with immediate effect from 17th April,2021.

