Tanzania: Lake Victoria Islets Get Outreach, Mobile Clinic Services

18 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Bukoba

RESIDENTS in several Islands in the Lake Victoria Archipelago can now sigh with relief following government efforts to extend outreach and mobile clinic services to improve health services to its people, it has been disclosed.

Kagera Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Issassenga Kaniki explained that about five dispensaries had to-date been completed in Goziba, Kerebe, Bumbire, Mazinga and Ikuza.

"We are happy that residents in 20 out of the 25 inhabited Islands were accessing outreach and mobile clinic health services. We have a special boat which is stationed at Muleba Council which plies regularly around the Muleba Archipelago. The Ministry for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (MoHCDEC), had also constructed a special waiting room at Kaigara Health Centre, in Muleba District where expectant pregnant women can rest while waiting for safe delivery," he said.

Meanwhile, Legislator for Muleba North Constituency, Mr Charles Mwijage has disclosed that plans were underway to transform Bumbire dispensary to a fully operating Health Centre.

"The government was keen to giving greater priority to primary health care, increasing access to health care services and making health care more affordable.

Efforts were also being made to equip the health facilities with reliable electricity and essential materials including delivery beds. Better health of a population is central to the development of a nation since a healthy population lives longer and is more productive and contributing more to a nation's economy," he said.

Effective public health system from the grassroots level are important in providing care for the sick and putting in place measures that promote preventive services of diseases," he said.

Kagera region with a population of 3.2 million (2012 Population Census Projections) has a total of 336 Health Facilities including 17 hospitals (five are government owned), 38 Health Centres and 281 Dispensaries.

Read the original article on Daily News.

