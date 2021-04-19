Tanzania: Zanzibar Liquor Board Suspends Importation, Sale and Consumption of Alcohol

Zanzibar's Liquor Board has suspended the importation, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages during the Holy month of Ramadan, promising to take action against anyone who goes against the order.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Zainab Sururu said this during a media briefing at her office at Forodhani, Unguja.

However, it was not clear whether the instructions would affect tourist hotels as well.

She said the Board has taken the decision to close liquor stores as instructed in section 25 (3) (4) which prohibits the importation and sale of liquor during the holy month of Ramadan.

"We have been forced to issue this order again as part of the emphasis, as we have noticed that some people including bars have been defying the order by continuing to drink and sell alcohol," he said.

She said despite the law clarifying the situation, the Board has distributed special letters to bars and all liquor outlets in Zanzibar.

"Following the issuance of the letters, anyone caught selling liquor in a bar or the wholesale store will face legal, including revoking his business license," he said.

She urged importers to observe the law to the letter, saying the board won't hesitate to take stern measures.

The director of distribution company Scoch, Arvind Chandulal Asawla, said that since the law has made it clear they are ready to comply with the order.