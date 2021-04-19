Tanzania: Afroil Eyes to Create 800 Jobs in Five Years

Dar es Salaam — Afroil Investment Limited, an oil marketing company based in Dar es Salaam is planning to employ the addition of over 800 workers in the next five years.

The company's executive director Lutfi Binkleb said currently they have 305 experienced employees.

They employees are spread across their head office and 20 modern fuel stations in 17 regions of Tanzania.

The plan to increase a number of employees would be realised through increasing of retail outlets from the current 20 to 100 locations by 2026, according to him.

"Our plan is to increase the penetration rate into the petroleum products business in Tanzania by supplying fuel to the Tanzanian market by 45 percent of the total demand in the next 10 years," Mr Binkleb told The Citizen yesterday in an exclusive interview.

Going by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) 2019/20 financial year report, Afroil accounted for 0.73 percent of the petroleum sales market shares, suggesting that they have a daunting task to realise its aforementioned target.

Under the period of review, the just International Organization for Standardization (Iso) certified company sold 25.8 million litres.

He said the demand of petroleum products in Tanzania is high and competitive due to growth and expansion of the economy.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) sales in the 2019/20 fiscal year, according to Ewura, stood at 3.5 billion litres which is an increase of 2.5 percent compared to the previous financial year.

In order to ensure that Afroil penetrated into the market, in 2020 they launched their petroleum storage facility in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

It is one of the most modern oil terminals in the region, with a capacity of storing 40 million litres.

"We have hugely invested in high-end equipment with the latest technology to make sure we have a state-of-the-art facility that can cater for local and international clients," stressed Mr Binkleb.

Currently Afroil has reached eight neighboring countries including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Burundi, Malawi, DRC Congo and Mozambique, with provision of fuel storage and supply.

"Since inception in Tanzania, with the help of our financial partners, we have invested over Sh100 billion. As we embark on further growth, we anticipate to inject more money."

Asked on the problems they were grappling with in the sector, he said, there were no major challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Labour Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Since our inception, we have been getting full support and guidance from all government institutions," he said while citing the Ewura and Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA).

Late last month, the company's quality management and occupational health and safety management systems became compliant with the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization (Iso).

The Iso certification, Mr Binkleb said, had helped them to have thorough business processes and the ability to define responsibilities for quality control as well as relaying those specifications to employees.

He said they also have valuable metrics such as on-time delivery of quality services and products to their customers.

"The Iso process has helped us improve customer experience whereby our customers are served timely and professionally in a diligent manner," noted Mr Mr Binkleb.