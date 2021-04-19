Tanzania: Tma Warns of Three Days of Heavy Rains in Seven Regions

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has said heavy rains are expected to rain for three consecutive days in seven regions.

The authority said the rains that have started to fall on Sunday, April 18 and will continue until April 20, 2021.

The rains will fall in the regions of Lindi, Mtwara Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Pwani including (Mafia Islands) as well as the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

The authority has also warned of strong winds blowing up to 40 kilometers per hour as well as huge waves of more than 2.0 meters in the Indian Ocean coastline that could cause various impacts including affecting transport and fishing activities.

TMA said the winds are expected to start today until April 20, 2021 in the coastal areas of the Indian Ocean in Tanga, Lindi, Mtwara, Dar es Salaam, and Coast regions (including the Mafia Islands) and the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

Potential impacts in some areas include flooding as well as the disruption of some fishing and transportation activities.