Tanzania: Minister Suspends Two Morogoro Water Body Officials

Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso has suspended the Director of Morogoro Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (MORUWASA), Engineer Tamimu Katakweba and the Wami Ruvu Basin Water Officer, Simon Ngonyani to pave the way for a thorough investigation regarding to allegations levelled against them.

The Minister claimed the Director signed a lucrative contract with the contractors without involving neither the Ministry nor the permanent secretary, contrary to the procedures.

Aweso made the decisions Sunday in Morogoro as instructed other staff of utility claimed to cause chaos to be disciplined immediately.