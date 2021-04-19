Tanzania: President Samia Disappointed With Kind of Debate in Parliament

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed displeasure with the kind of debate that is going on in parliament with some parliamentarians comparing her with her predecessor John Magufuli.

She expressed dismay at the kind of debate that is going on in Parliament saying it is not healthy for the nation at all.

Speaking on Sunday, April 18, 2021 President Samia said Magufuli and her are the same thing because she is continuing the work done by her predecessor who died March 17, 2021 of a heart disease.

"It is rather bizarre that something that is trending on social media is what now guides the debate in parliament," she said.

She added: You are focusing on comparing people instead of agenda, you are comparing Magufuli and Samia... ... ... ... ... .during this period you should focus on the budget of various ministries," he said.