South Africa: This Week in Civil Society - Planning for the Restoration of Earth, a Sustainable Grant System and the End of South Africa's 'Book Famine'

This week, activists around the world will focus on planning their climate crisis action for the next year and beyond. In South Africa, a coalition of civil society organisations will plan a campaign to increase and extend the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grants. in addition, activists will discuss their court challenge to end South Africa's "book famine".

There will be three days of climate action in the lead-up to the annual Earth Day on Thursday 22 April. It serves as a worldwide moment to pause and take stock of the progress on climate action.

On Tuesday 20 April, the observation will begin with a youth climate summit focused on panels, speeches and discussions. The following day, there will be a multilingual virtual summit where activists will discuss the role of education and educators in creating climate education. Earth Day itself will be marked by a global online event focused on this year's theme - "Restore Our Earth". The event will focus on solutions - from reforestation to citizen science. This can all be accessed here from 20 April onwards.

