South Africa: ANC Accountability - We Must Be On Guard 'Not Only Against Our Enemies but Against Ourselves'

opinion

How do we, the inhabitants of a post-apartheid South Africa, hold the legacy of the ANC in our minds?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In holding the ANC accountable today, do we distort its history? A distortion both in its favour and against it? Is the ANC of today more a reflection of Jacob Zuma's than Oliver Tambo's ANC? Or is it a reflection of us, the people? Is the ANC simply a reflection of our own complexities as a nation?

A couple of years ago, Paul Trewhela's book, Inside Quatro: Uncovering the Exile History of the ANC and Swapo, was recommended to me. It introduced me to the dark underbelly of the liberation struggle.

The book details how the ANC, in the early 1980s, used torture in its camps on those it deemed "secret agents, spies, agents provocateurs and hired assassins", who it believed were in the employ of the South African government's security services. Within the human rights tradition, there is no exception to torture - even against apartheid-era spies. But writer and poet Antjie Krog's words may help us understand but not justify these transgressions: "The tyranny of the oppressor invites the tyranny...