South Africa: Tricky Challenge At Ward Polls for ANC, DA and EFF

analysis

It has been more than 140 days since the last round of by-elections. There will be 15 in seven of the nine provinces on Wednesday, 21 April. The ANC will defend nine safe seats, while the DA and IFP will have two tricky assignments each.

This is the second of two preview articles looking at every ward being contested on 21 April. There will be three by-elections in the Western Cape, two in the Northern Cape and one each in North West and Limpopo.

Western Cape

There are three by-elections in this province, keenly contested by the DA and the ANC. There is a potential change of government in two of the municipalities.

Ward 20 (Delft South Eindhoven) in the City of Cape Town; DA (62%) ANC (30%) EFF (3%). Poll (58%).

The City of Cape Town has not been electorally kind to the ANC in recent elections. The ANC will think they have an outside chance in this by-election. The DA's by-election performance has been anything but stellar of late, but the party will believe they are somewhat protected from the northern troubles in the Western Cape, especially Cape Town. Cape Town was the least interesting of the metros...