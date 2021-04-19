South Africa: Tricky Challenge At Ward Polls for ANC, DA and EFF

19 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

It has been more than 140 days since the last round of by-elections. There will be 15 in seven of the nine provinces on Wednesday, 21 April. The ANC will defend nine safe seats, while the DA and IFP will have two tricky assignments each.

This is the second of two preview articles looking at every ward being contested on 21 April. There will be three by-elections in the Western Cape, two in the Northern Cape and one each in North West and Limpopo.

Western Cape

There are three by-elections in this province, keenly contested by the DA and the ANC. There is a potential change of government in two of the municipalities.

Ward 20 (Delft South Eindhoven) in the City of Cape Town; DA (62%) ANC (30%) EFF (3%). Poll (58%).

The City of Cape Town has not been electorally kind to the ANC in recent elections. The ANC will think they have an outside chance in this by-election. The DA's by-election performance has been anything but stellar of late, but the party will believe they are somewhat protected from the northern troubles in the Western Cape, especially Cape Town. Cape Town was the least interesting of the metros...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.