Botswana: Botessa Hosts Online Chess

19 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thato Modiakgotla

Gaborone — Botswana Tertiary Students Sports Association (BOTESSA) hosted its first ever online chess tournament on Saturday.

The tournament was played over 11 rounds in both the open and the ladies sections and was sponsored by First National Bank Botswana (FNBB).

In the open section, Tshwaragano Basimanebotlhe from Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) emerged victorious with nine points. He was followed by Gofaone Kobe from University of Botswana (UB) with 8.5 points, while Sepotlo Oarabile from BAC got position three with eight points.

Tsotlhe Madingwane from Botho University got position one with 10.5 points in the ladies' section. Second was Thapelo Francis from BIUST with 10 points followed by Senate Lekomola from UB with nine points.

Winners from both categories walked away with P750 vouchers while those in second position got P650 vouchers and position three winners got P450 vouchers each.

Madingwane noted that it was the first tournament she had ever won, revealing that she took part in a number of tournaments and only ended up in the top 20.

She advised other players not to give up when they lose, but to use their past experience to improve their game.

Madingwane said the tournament was tough because there were a number of players who were ranked above her.

"You get scared in such situations and you might end up losing focus," she said.

She highlighted that she played against men as part of her strategy to improve her game.

She said she preferred training online and watching videos of professional players.

She noted that from the beginning of the year she trained with Candidate Master Thuso Mosutlha.

She thanked all those who assisted her, including her mother whom she said had been her pillar of strength.

In an interview after the tournament, BOTESSA vice president, Tebogo Kgari said 12 institutions, who were their affiliates, managed to avail students to partake in the tournament.

He said the tournament was a success and that there were 108 players from 15 institutions around the country.

He said they hoped to award prizes from position one to 10 in the future.

He noted that although BOTESSA was made up of 33 institutions, only 15 managed to participate.

"This is something that we have to look into to find ways to assist students from other institutions to partake in online tournaments," he said.

Kgari also noted that most of the institutions that took part in the tournament were universities, saying maybe it was because they had more resources compared to other institutions.

He urged institutions to provide students with WiFi services so that they could participate in online tournaments.

He said BOTESSA would take part in international tournaments such as the Confederation of Universities and College Sport Association (CUCSA), and that all institutions needed to partake in the games in order to have a pool of players to select from when participating in such games.

The other challenge, he said, was that students had to play from their respective homes or institutions due to COVID-19 protocols. He said it was important for players to convene in one area for tournaments in order to avoid issues such as cheating.

"Those in Gaborone could play from one place, Jwaneng from one central place and all other different regions," he said.

Tournament coordinator, Vincent Masole said the tournament was a success as many players were playing online for the first time.

He cited poor Internet connectivity as the biggest challenge.

Masole said some players could not play because of either poor Internet connectivity or connection related matters.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.