The managing director of Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has been removed, The Point has been informed.

According to a confirmed source, Abdoulie Jammeh has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for appropriate redeployment to Foreign Service as he has now been replaced by Asnu Bojang, former Gambia diplomat.

