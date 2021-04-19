Gambia: Farato, Jambur Rejoice As Road Construction Set to Begin Earnest

Inhabitants of Farato and Jambur are rejoicing as the government over the weekend laid the foundation stone for the construction of 5.6 kilometer Farato-Jambur Highway.

Hage Group is the company to construct the road with officials saying it is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Residents of the area who graced the foundation laying described the event as a major breakthrough for the government, given the fact that the road was a no-go-area especially during the raining season.

Mod Ceesay, permanent secretary at Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, underscored the importance of the road to the communities while reaffirming that the government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow is ensuring that all major roads in the country are constructed.

Infrastructural development, he said, is among the top priorities of President Barrow and it is center stage of the country's National Development Plan (NDP).

The road, P.S Ceesay added, would be reconstructed and upgraded with a view to meeting the required standards. He said: "Looking at the context of the road within the Greater Banjul Area (GBA), given the fact that it's linking from the primary network from the Brikama-Serrekunda Highway and linking it from the Sukuta-Jambanjelly Highway, it's a very good diversion in terms of traffic management. Therefore, the road is very significant in terms of network linkage."

"The road is also important because it's connecting the community of Kombo South and the villages around those areas bearing in mind that Kombo South, in particular places like Farato, Jambur until recently when they want to go for shopping at the Serrekunda market or Banjul, it takes them a long time particularly during the raining season."

"A travel distance that should not be more than 45 minutes takes them 4 to 5 hours as if you are going to Basse. This is because they don't have good roads in order to access the main highway."

P.S Ceesay added: "There's an important pillar in the NDP which focuses on infrastructural development. It's obviously clear that good infrastructural development helps build the foundation for economic development. In the absence of a good transportation network it would be difficult for us to achieve nation building. And that's why the government of the day gives much attention to addressing the plight of Gambians in the area of road network."

Without a good road network, he said, we can't have access to our agricultural activities and our goods and services. "The political will of the government is already there and I am quite optimistic that more roads in the country will be constructed in the coming years."

"We are putting together three different sections in one lode. Hopefully, we will complete this road before we move to other projects. There's plan to construct Brufut-Gamtel to Tujereng and the Garba Jahumpha road in Bakau New Town."

"We are also appealing to the communities of the area where we are intervening to provide the much needed support to the contractors on the ground. They need to be patient because during the construction they would be facing some difficulties; ranging from traffic congestion among others."

"The road has been a nightmare for the communities for quite a while now. This is the kind of government that Gambians are yearning for. A government that addresses the needs of its people," Governor Lamin Sanneh said, while urging the community of the area and the country at large to redouble their unflinching support to President Barrow.

The chairman of Brikama Area Council (BAC), Sheriffo Sonko dwelled on the importance of the project, saying after the completion of the road, it will boost the economic activities of the area.

