Gambia: Mai Calls IEC Irresponsible for Sprinkled National Documents

The leader of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) party, Mai Ahmed Fatty has said that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) was very irresponsible and highly insensitive to sprinkle high security sensitive national document all over town, in such an amateurish and reckless manner.

Mai Fatty wrote his on his official Facebook page over the weekend after concern rose among Gambians in the past days after old blank voter's cards were found in a street in Kanifing.

"There can be no acceptable valid reason, for disposing of such sensitive documents in such a careless manner."

He then charged at the deputy chairman of IEC Joe Colley who bitterly sparred with journalist Lamin Cham over the issue on Saturday on The Brunch Show on Kerr Fatou although he did not mention his name.

Fatty said: "Accept your mistake, empathise with public outrage, learn from it, never to repeat it and move on. Mistakes do happen but mindless recalcitrance & temper tantrum as recently publicly exhibited by a senior IEC staff is shameful, unacceptable. It does not inspire confidence."

