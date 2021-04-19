Gambia: Good Morning Mr. President - the Skyrocketing Commodity Prices

Mr. President since the Ramadan started last week, prices of basic commodities throughout the country have increased, with some even not affordable for ordinary Gambians.

Health authorities and staff of Food Safety and Quality Authority should go around the markets to seize all expired foods and punish the culprits.

Mr. President, petty traders are still selling their basic commodities and foods at high prices because The Gambia has no longer introduced price control.

The petty traders are taking advantage of the free market and showing no sympathy to their customers especially in the provinces.

People in the provinces need stable electricity and water. Ice block costs up to D75 during this month of Ramadan in the provinces.

Mr. President, another important issue which needs to be addressed is the problem of public transport.

The demand is very high and people including workers and students are always late to work/school or to return to their homes.

Government or private companies like Gambia Transport Service Cooperation should have buses between Banjul, KMC and Western Region to ease this long-standing problem.

People stand for several hours just to get transport whilst commercial drivers would be dividing the route to collect 3 to 4 times the normal fares.

Government can also seek assistance from Turkey and Spain to boost our public transport system.

Mr. President, sensitisation programmes should be initiated for people on the voter registration procedure which will kick start from 29 May to 11 July 2021.

People in the Diaspora should be given all facilities to also register as they play a key role in the economic advancement of the country.

Finally Mr. President, Gambians need updates from the Attorney General and Minister of Justice on the way forward for the draft constitution which was rejected last September by the National Assembly.

Good day!