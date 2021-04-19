Tanzania: RC Demands Prompt Children Registration

KILIMANJARO Regional Commissioner Ms Anna Mghwira has directed leaders of all district councils in the region to sensitize the public on the importance of registering their under-five as soon as they are born.

She issued the directive during a session to evaluate the registration of children under the age of five being implemented under a government-run programme in collaboration with the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), mobile phone company TIGO and the Government of Canada through the country's Department of Foreign Trade and Development Affairs (DFATD).

"Statistics show that Kilimanjaro Region has done very well compared to other regions in this programme; so we must increase efforts to encourage residents to continue to participate in this exercise which is sustainable," she said.

She said that birth certificates were important for all Tanzanians compared to other personal documents due to the fact that birth certificates are required in various important activities including certifying one's citizenship, acquiring the right to vote, education purposes and serving the government.

"That is why the registration system under this programme is important as it is the basic foundation for other forms of personal documentation in the country," she added.

She commended RITA, UNICEF, TIGO and the Government of Canada through DFATD, for ensuring that the programme went on well whereby she said the programme was also important for it would help the Government in its future development plans meant to benefit its citizens.

Speaking at the session, RITA Acting Chief Executive Officer and Registrar General Ms Emmy Hudson said a total of 164,554 children under the age of five, have been registered since the launch of the programme which was held in Kilimanjaro region on August 6, 2020.

"This number is equivalent to 74.7 per cent of the target set in the registration in Kilimanjaro; this is a great achievement due to the fact that prior to the launching of this programme registration of children under five years of age, was only 25.5 per cent in Kilimanjaro region.