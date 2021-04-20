South Africa: Our Burning Mountain - Blaze Lays Siege to Cape Town for Third Consecutive Day

20 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

Furious southeaster bears down on city as firefighting efforts continue overnight.

Just as it seemed the summer and autumn of 2020/21 could not exact a tougher toll on the locked-down city of Cape Town, the mother of blazes charred at least 400 hectares of natural world heritage on Table Mountain, gutted cultural treasures and sent hundreds fleeing.

During the first two days of dramatic weather in the wake of the runaway Rhodes Memorial fire - and a second southeaster-fanned fire - face-masked students evacuated the University of Cape Town (UCT) and City Bowl residents escaped Vredehoek's populated perimeter.

On the mountain's eastern slopes, the Rhodes Memorial restaurant - a cherished haunt among Capetonians - was forever claimed by flames. At UCT's upper campus a little further down the drag, heritage buildings were destroyed, including the Reading Room in the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library, and potentially irreplaceable African literary gems. On the other side of the M3 motorway, fire consigned the 1796 Mostert's Mill as we know it to history - although Friends of Mostert's Mill has vowed to rebuild it.

The first blaze, reportedly started by an unattended vagrant fire, was sparked in the game...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.