Congo-Brazzaville: The United States and the Republic of the Congo Open Skies Air Transport Agreement Enters Into Force

On April 19, the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of the Congo entered into force.

The Agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Congo consistent with the U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy. This includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and code-sharing opportunities.

The Agreement with Congo further expands our economic relationship; promotes people-to-people ties; and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers. Air carriers can now provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers between the United States and Congo. The Agreement commits both governments to high standards of aviation safety and security. It also represents United States commitment to the diversification of Congo's economy and leadership to liberalize the civil aviation sector.