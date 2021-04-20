Kenya: GSU Hit Nigeria Customs to Keep Last Eight Hopes Alive

19 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

General Service Unit (GSU) men's volleyball team won against Nigeria Customs 3-1(23-25,25-16,25-22,25-18) to revives their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the African Clubs Championship that entered day two Monday in Tunis.

Kenyan champions GSU, who are drawn in pool D, had on Sunday fell to five-time champions Zamalek 3-0( 25-17,25-15, 25-23) at the Sidi Bousaid indoor arena.

The paramilitary side will Tuesday wrap up their preliminary stage with a match against Espoire (Congo), who have lost their two matches so far.

A win for the side coached by Gideon Tarus will see them join them unbeaten Zamalek in the last eight.

Espoire had on Sunday surrendered a one set lead to go down to Nigeria Customs 3-1(28-26,16-25,25-21,25-28) before they continued with their poor run Monday in the hands of Zamalek losing 3-0(25-21,25-22,25-14).

Zamalek will play Nigeria Customs in their final pool match. Tarus said he is not in a celebratory mood just yet.

"It's a good feeling that we recovered from Sunday's loss to record our first win. While the win has put us back in contention for a quarterfinal slot, we will not be overconfident ahead of Tuesday's opponent who are winless.

Our backcourt was poor in the match against Zamalek but today all departments worked and we hope to build on that against the Congolese side. Again, I'm glad that there are no injuries recorded and the players are optimistic," said Tarus, a former national men's volleyball team assistant coach.

Elsewhere, influential Kenya Ports Authority right attacker Enock Mogeni picked a right ankle injury and might not be available for selection in the remaining preliminary matches.

Fresh from completing his contract with Swedish side Sodertelge, Mogeni picked the injury during their match against Armee Patriotique Rwandaise on Sunday, where the coastal side held their nerve to win 3-2( 24-26,25-23,21-25,25-23and 15-12) at Zouaoui arena.

KPA , who are in group A, are scheduled to play Esperance of Tunisia later Monday, before they take on Rukinzo of Burundi Tuesday in their last pool match.

Read the original article on Nation.

