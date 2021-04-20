Kenya: Former Paralympian Wants More Equality in Sports

19 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Mboya

The Commonwealth Champion for Equality in Sport, Kenyan born former British Paralympian Anne Wafula- Strike, is rooting for more inclusion and better opportunities to have as many people as possible to participate in games of their choice.

"As a Champion for Equality in Sport, I am a passionate supporter of using sport for sustainable development, to increase social cohesion, and to help people live better, healthier, and more productive lives," Wafula-Strike said in a statement to mark the International Day for Sport for Development and Peace.

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland named Wafula -Strike to that role in December 2020 and the Paralympian has taken to her job with gusto championing accessibility and inclusivity for all.

"Everyone has the right to access the opportunities that sport, and physical activity offers. Participation in sport and physical activity is important in promoting inclusion right across society. Individuals and groups that are excluded or marginalised in sport have limited voice and power to affect the attitudes, norms, policies, and practices that created social exclusion in sport in the first place," she said.

According to Wafula Strike, in many countries the exclusion of women, people with disabilities and other marginalised groups continues today; In many places people are discriminated in sport because of the colour of their skin or because they represent a certain ethnic group; but unless and until we tear down the institutional and social barriers that divide and separate us in society, I believe we will continue to see these in sport.

"Unless and until sport takes an effective zero tolerance stand to racism, exclusion, and discrimination in all forms, we will continue to have the abuses online and, on the track, and on the field as we have seen over the last few months. Unless and until the track or the field is level for everyone it is not level for anyone."

