Nigeria: Scores of ISWAP Fighters Killed in Failed Attack On Dikwa

20 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

Unspecified number of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been killed in a failed attack on Dikwa town,the Headquarters of Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

The director, Army Public relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole under its subsidiary Operation Tura Takaibango stationed at Dikwa and Gulumba Gana supported by the Air Component on April 18,2021 inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to take control of the strategic town of Dikwa.

He said the terrorists in their numbers mounted on 12 gun trucks attacked the town just as the locals were preparing to break their Ramadan fast for the day.

He said the troops having contained the initial wave of the attack had to occupy their alternative Headquarters at Gulumba Gana to enable the Air Component engage any gun trucks and other technicals in the vicinity of the attack to prevent fratricide.

The troops however, launched a counter attack in the early hours of Monday 19 April 2021 and successfully reoccupied their main headquarters in Dikwa.

He said, "The retreating terrorists suffered heavy losses in both equipment and personnel including some of their key leaders from the superior fire power of own troops both from the air and ground forces."

He said the troops are currently patrolling Dikwa town and environs to assess the level of damage inflicted on the terrorists.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who commended the troops for their doggedness, further directed them to restrategise in order to prevent any further attacks in the area.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.