Nigeria: Scores of ISWAP Fighters Killed in Failed Attack On Dikwa

Unspecified number of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been killed in a failed attack on Dikwa town,the Headquarters of Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

The director, Army Public relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole under its subsidiary Operation Tura Takaibango stationed at Dikwa and Gulumba Gana supported by the Air Component on April 18,2021 inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to take control of the strategic town of Dikwa.

He said the terrorists in their numbers mounted on 12 gun trucks attacked the town just as the locals were preparing to break their Ramadan fast for the day.

He said the troops having contained the initial wave of the attack had to occupy their alternative Headquarters at Gulumba Gana to enable the Air Component engage any gun trucks and other technicals in the vicinity of the attack to prevent fratricide.

The troops however, launched a counter attack in the early hours of Monday 19 April 2021 and successfully reoccupied their main headquarters in Dikwa.

He said, "The retreating terrorists suffered heavy losses in both equipment and personnel including some of their key leaders from the superior fire power of own troops both from the air and ground forces."

He said the troops are currently patrolling Dikwa town and environs to assess the level of damage inflicted on the terrorists.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who commended the troops for their doggedness, further directed them to restrategise in order to prevent any further attacks in the area.