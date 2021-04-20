Kenya: CS Amina Establishes Sports Medical Body to Develop Model Bubble Training Plan

Nairobi — In a bid to ensure that all the national teams set to compete in international events this year are safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, culture and heritage Amina Mohamed has established a Sports Medical body to develop Model Bubble Training plan.

The Ministerial Sports Medical Consortium will be constituted from the Medical Directors of all Organizing Committees undertaking the delivery of the Team Kenya international events to consolidate the expertise and experience that the medical professionals possess.

The Medical Directors will be drawn from the National Olympic Committee that is overseeing Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympic Games and the Kenya National Paralympic Committee in charge of the Paralympics to be hosted this year.

Other events that will have representatives in the Medical Consortium are the international sporting events that will be hosted in Kenya; the WRC Safari Rally Kenya slated for June 24-27, Word Athletics Under-20 Championships to run August 17-22 and the Rugby World U20 Barthes Cup.

Others in the committee are representatives from the Volleyball and Basketball Federations.

"COVID-19 has reduced vehicular traffic by 30 percent, switched major corporations nationwide to a work-from-home model all at once, put millions of pupils onto online-learning, necessitated the adoption of training seal off's christened bubble training camps to protect athletes preparing for international competitions such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, WRC Safari Rally Kenya, World Athletics Under 20 Championships and the Rugby Barthes Cup," CS Amina said in a statement.

"The challenges facing sports medical teams in the light of the pandemic are crosscutting. There is therefore need for a Ministerial Sports Medical Consortium to consolidate the expertise and experience that all our supporting medical professionals possess. We have teams leaving the country every week to attend various Olympic and Paralympic qualifying events and world championships across the world. This travel while extremely necessary, comes with COVID-19 contraction risks," Amina added.

"We have commenced our inaugural bubble training camps at the Moi International Sports Centre, and Kenyatta University. We must pull all the resources available to create safe and sustainable bubble training camps to guarantee full participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the other upcoming international events."

The concept that the medical experts will come up with that will touch on Bubble Training and Containment Model, Team Travel Protocols and Event Preparation Protocols, will be adopted by the Ministry and will be applied strictly by all National Teams.