Nigeria: Buhari Breaks Fast With Nigerien President, Bazoum

19 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening hosted his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to share blessings of Ramadan while promoting harmony and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The visiting President and his delegation arrived at 6.45pm, and he was received by President Buhari at the State House Mosque, where they prayed together before proceeding to the Banquet Hall.

President Buhari had earlier in the day met in his office with the Nigerien leader, who was on his first international trip after inauguration on April 2, 2021, during which they discussed issues of mutual interest, security and economy.

Some top officials of the Nigerian government at the dinner included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva.

Others were National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Munguno (rtd); Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador. Ahmed Rufa'i Abubakar and Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

On the entourage of President Bazoum were Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hassoumi Massasou, Deputy Chief of Staff, Djibo Daouda and Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria, Alat Migaskia.

