Tanzania: Lulu Diva Distances Herself From Anerlisa, Ben Pol 'Marriage Woes'

Tanzanian songbird Lulu Diva has denied rumors that she is having an affair with fellow singer Ben Pol whose marriage to Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Mugai is said to be a rocky patch.

Diva, who was at one time rumored to be dating Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar, came out to clear the air saying she has never been in any kind of relationship with Ben Pol.

Reports of an alleged affair between the two musicians emerged soon after one of Tanzania's most followed blogger Millard Ayo revealed that Pol had filed to annul his marriage to Anerlisa at a court in Dar es Salaam.

This came close to a year after the couple held a colorful private wedding in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi beach in Dar attended by close friends and family members.

The divorce reports emerged just weeks after Anerlisa dropped the surname of her husband, whose real name is Benard Michael Paul Mnyang'anga.

Ever since the divorce reports emerged, Lulu and Pol have been rumoured in Tanzania to be in some sort of a relationship.

But the sassy lass, while appearing on Soudy Brown's show, refuted the affair reports.

Diva wondered why the rumours have continued to spread even after she set the record straight.

"Hapa juzi juzi kupitia kipindi cha kina Soudy walinihoji kuhusu Ben Pol na zaidi wakai potray kama ni mtu ambaye niko nae kwenye mahusiano... . Sina mahusiano na Ben Pol, sijawahi kuwa na mahusiano na Ben Pol na hiyo habari sio ya kweli na nimesikitika sana kwa jinsi inavyoendelea kuaminishwa kwa watu kupitia mitandao. Narudia tena, sina mahusiano na huyo kaka. Na nisingependa nihusishwe kwenye mahusiano naye, namheshimu kama msanii mwenzangu na hakuna zaidi ya hapo," Diva refuted in a lengthy statement.

She went on to blast Tanzanian media for fueling the false reports and sensationalising it for click baits without being mindful that such claims were interfering with her future goals.

"Waandishi natamani sana mnapohoji, msije na majibu yenu na wala kuonyesha taswira ya namna fulani ya kupotosha. Hii inatuharibia wengi, kumbukeni sisi ni binadamu tuna maisha nje ya muziki na zaidi tuna familia na tuna future tunayoijenga leo ambayo kama kuna vitu vya kipuuzi itaathiri kesho yetu.." she added.

Tanzania blogs blamed Diva for the alleged troubles facing Anerlisa and Pol's marriage.