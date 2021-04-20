Nigeria: How Abia Police Division Was Attacked - Official

20 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Similar attacks have been recorded in Imo, Akwa Ibom, Anambra and Cross River leading to the deaths of police personnel and destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

The police have confirmed the attack on a divisional station in Abia, saying the attackers "used dynamite and rocket launcher to burn down the building."

Abia police spokesperson Godfrey Ogbonna, however, said no life was lost to the incident.

The attack on the Uzuakoli Divisional Police Station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia is one of the latest in the string of attacks on police and security facilities and personnel in the South-east and South-south regions of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported similar attacks on police facilities in Imo, Akwa Ibom, Anambra and Cross River leading to the deaths of police personnel and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira. The incident in Imo included an attack on the police headquarters in the state as well as on a major prison in the state capital where over 1,800 inmates were freed.

The police have blamed the outlawed group, IPOB, and its security faction, ESN, for the attacks. The group, which wants an independent country of Biafra for Igbos, has denied being behind the attacks.

On Monday, Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia that the incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday.

He said that no life was lost and that operatives at the command repelled the assailants and stopped them from gaining access to the armoury.

"They used dynamite and rocket launcher to burn down the building, including private and official vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles parked on the premises," he said.

Mr Ogbonna said that the command had commenced investigation into the attack.

The police recently arrested some suspects allegedly involved in some of the previous attacks on police facilities and personnel.

