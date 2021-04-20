Nigeria: How Villagers, Hunters Repelled Attack By Hoodlums - Police

19 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Three villagers and hunters, however, sustained bullet wounds during the rescue operation."

The Police in Osun on Monday said three persons were shot during a failed kidnapping attempt at Koka Village in Ibokun Local Government Area on Sunday.

Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson of the police in the state, in a statement, said suspected armed hoodlums invaded Koka Village at about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday to kidnap residents.

Mr Opalola, however, said residents and hunters of the community were able to mobilise and engage the hoodlums in a gun battle, thereby aborting the kidnap operation.

"At about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, unidentified hoodlums attacked Koka Village in Ibokun Local Government Area and attempted to abduct some villagers.

"Consequently, villagers and hunters mobilised and engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and liberated themselves.

"Three villagers and hunters, however, sustained bullet wounds during the operation.

"The injured victims are receiving treatment at the State Hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo and they are responding to treatment.

"The police have, however, drafted officers to join the locals to carry out a cordon and search operation in the area.

"Efforts are also ongoing to apprehend the fleeing culprits," she said

(NAN)

