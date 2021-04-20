Nigeria: Wike Urges Federal Govt to Allow States Exploit Minerals

20 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Minerals play a great role in raising revenue for any country, so our overemphasis on oil has reduced our impact on other minerals."

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday urged the federal government to allow states to exploit their respective minerals and pay royalty to the central government.

Mr Wike made the call when Uchechukwu Ogah, the minister of state for Mines and Steel Development, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said the call became pertinent because the federal government which unilaterally controls the country's rich mineral endowment has "failed to translate the mineral wealth into overall economic development".

He said for the country to benefit from its vast mineral endowment, the federal government should concentrate on the formulation of policies that will facilitate an improvement in the governance of the mining sector to improve social welfare.

"The federal government is carrying so much load that they are not supposed to carry, allow states to develop these minerals and pay royalty to the federal government, that is the way it's supposed to be," Mr Wike said.

He urged the minister to push for reforms that will enable states and local governments to take charge of the mining of solid minerals in their domains and then pay tax to the federal government.

"It is very important for people to know that part of the problem in this country is that everybody is depending on oil, when we are also supposed to look at other minerals.

"Minerals play a great role in terms of raising revenue for any country, so our overemphasis on oil has reduced our impact on other minerals.

"If the country fully harnesses the gold deposit in Zamfara as well as other minerals in other states of the federation, the country will make a lot of revenue from these minerals that can accelerate development."

The failed Ajaokuta Steel Company project would have helped to create thousands of jobs and also lift Nigeria to become a major player in the global steel industry, but for the failure on the part of the federal government, the governor said.

The Rivers State Government, he said, was prepared to collaborate with the federal government to develop the mineral sector of the country.

Mr Wike advised the federal government to stop "playing politics with issues of economic development" and strive to entrench the ideals of good governance in the country.

Responding, the minister told the governor he is in the state to share with him the vision and policy focus of the federal government for the development of the nation's solid mineral resources.

Mr Ogah stated that his visit is to solicit for the support and partnership of the state government in ensuring the orderly and efficient exploitation of huge deposits of silica sand, glass sand and clay which are in the state for construction purposes and glass manufacturing.

"In addition, permit me to also remind you of the abundant sea salt yet to be exploited in Rivers as a state bordering the Atlantic Ocean, which might also be an interesting area for collaborative development," Mr Ogah said.

He commended the governor for the "peerless successes" his administration.

"Your administration has accomplished its mission as seen in the massive infrastructures, cultural integration, provision of essential social amenities and many other legacy projects for the prosperity of Rivers State people and Nigerians living and doing businesses in the State," the minister said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.