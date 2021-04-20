South Africa: He's Got His Ticket to Ride - Tokyo Sexwale Was Fooled By a Common Internet Scam

GCIS/Flickr
Tokyo Sexwale, then Minister of Human Settlements, at a cabinet meeting in 2013.
20 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Once known as 'Mr-Deal-A-Minute', billionaire oligarch Tokyo Sexwale appears to have been duped by a 'common scam' and was acting at the behest of a mysterious foreign donor of the 'White Spiritual Boy Trust', said the National Treasury and the SA Reserve Bank.

White Spiritual Boy (WSB), which claims to be based in Singapore, via a Mr Clark Leong Boey, "signatory and worldwide proxy of White Spiritual Boy Trust", wrote in 2018 to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the fund's "strategic intent to Capitalize a Multi-Billion United States Dollars Investment Fund".

It is this fund, said the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb), that tycoon Tokyo Sexwale was referring to (although he did not name it) during a television interview with host JJ Tabane in which the politician/businessman claimed that billions from "heritage trust" aimed at benefiting the poor of South Africa had been stolen either en route to or from Sarb.

The Treasury and Sarb responded jointly to questions from Daily Maverick after an angry Sexwale claimed on air that all SA's former finance ministers as well as presidents had been aware of the miraculous "trust" but had done nothing to unlock its potential.

Daily Maverick has obtained documents in which "worldwide...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.