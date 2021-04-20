South Africa: He's Got His Ticket to Ride - Tokyo Sexwale Was Fooled By a Common Internet Scam

analysis

Once known as 'Mr-Deal-A-Minute', billionaire oligarch Tokyo Sexwale appears to have been duped by a 'common scam' and was acting at the behest of a mysterious foreign donor of the 'White Spiritual Boy Trust', said the National Treasury and the SA Reserve Bank.

White Spiritual Boy (WSB), which claims to be based in Singapore, via a Mr Clark Leong Boey, "signatory and worldwide proxy of White Spiritual Boy Trust", wrote in 2018 to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the fund's "strategic intent to Capitalize a Multi-Billion United States Dollars Investment Fund".

It is this fund, said the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb), that tycoon Tokyo Sexwale was referring to (although he did not name it) during a television interview with host JJ Tabane in which the politician/businessman claimed that billions from "heritage trust" aimed at benefiting the poor of South Africa had been stolen either en route to or from Sarb.

The Treasury and Sarb responded jointly to questions from Daily Maverick after an angry Sexwale claimed on air that all SA's former finance ministers as well as presidents had been aware of the miraculous "trust" but had done nothing to unlock its potential.

Daily Maverick has obtained documents in which "worldwide...