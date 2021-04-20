Sudan: Strikes Halt Essential Medical, Lab Services in Sudan

Kassala / Khartoum — A strike over pay increases by doctors at Kassala Teaching Hospital, now into its sixth day, has put a halt to most of the activity in the hospital, especially in the emergency department.

The doctors called the strike, pointing to the large discrepancy in salaries and allowances between their state hospital and those of colleagues working at private hospitals. They also noted the great scarcity in the number of doctors, and that many had transferred to work in private hospitals. They called on the government to respond to their demands so that they could continue working.

In addition, the Committee for Medical Laboratories announced its intention to strike due to the government's failure to respond to their demands. They explained that this included the complete cessation of providing laboratory services to hospital laboratories, health centres, blood banks, and the private sector in all parts of Sudan. They hold the Sovereignty Council, the government, and the state health ministries responsible for the strike.