Cameroon: Rolling Out Covid-19 - Vaccination Ongoing in Nw

The region's administrative and health officials and medical staff received the first dose of the vaccine on 14 April 2021.

Just a little over 48 hours after Cameroon received a significant consignment of COVID-19 vaccines, vaccination kicked off in the North West regional capital, Bamenda, on 14 April 2021. The Secretary General in the North West Governor's Office, Mviang Mekala, launched the vaccinations with high-risk population given priority. This includes health personnel.

After the launch ceremony, he received the first dose of the vaccine, followed by officials of the North West Regional Delegation of Public Health and the North West Special Fund for Health and the Director of the Regional Hospital Bamenda, among other health personnel, at the International Vaccination Centre in Bamenda.

The North West received 11,400 doses of the vaccines through the official health facility. The current first phase of vaccinations is being carried out in Bamenda at the International Vaccination Centre situated within the premises of the Regional Delegation of Public Health, Nkwen District Hospital (PMI) and the Regional Hospital Bamenda.

The vaccine is taken in two doses. Those who received the first dose this week will come for the second after 21 days. Meanwhile, 490 staff of the regional hospital are expected to be vaccinated. "We encourage all the staff to take for their protection. Taking is after their informed consent. It is optional, not obligatory, "Dr. Robert Nsame, Director of the Regional Hospital Bamenda, told CT.

However, those with allergy, pregnancy, severely sick persons, persons with high fever and those newly diagnosed with the virus cannot take the vaccines. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the North West has registered 4,580 positive cases of COVID-19, 3,774 recoveries, 173 deaths among which 49 died in the community before arriving the hospital, and 633 active cases, according to the North West Regional Delegate of Public Health. Among these figures, 435 are health personnel who are positive.