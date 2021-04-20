Cameroon: 100 Percent Implementation of PIB in Wouri

This was the major information that came out from the 1st session of the monitoring committee on Friday.

The Wouri Division recorded a one hundred per cent success rate in the implementation of the public investment budget in 2020, a performance which earned them the leadership position in the Littoral Region. This was the major information that came out from the first session for 2021 of the Divisional Committee for Monitoring physical and financial implementation of the public investment budget for the Littoral. Speaking during the meeting which took place at the banquet hall of the Douala IV Council, on Friday April 16, the president of the committee, Elise Pokossy Doumbe, congratulated the committee members for the performance and urged them to work hard to conserve that leadership position again this year especially as there has been a drop from 4.84% to 4.44% in the execution rate this year. "All 82 projects earmarked for this year should be executed according to standards for the happiness of our population" she said. The mayors of Douala II and Douala councils were given special awards for their contribution towards the success of the implementation of the public investment budget.

According to the Divisional Delegate for the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Zam Ngono Rosalie Eliane, they decided to be holding committee meetings in the various council areas instead of the delegation as before, so as to get mayors involved in the PIB implementation, as the none implication of mayors is one of the major problems they are facing in the implementation process. She disclosed that the budget allocated to the Wouri Division this year has moved from about 1.42 billion to 1.5 billion, recording and increase of about 80 million.