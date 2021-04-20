Cameroon: Investiture of Congolese President - PM Represents President Paul Biya

The investiture ceremony of President Denis Sassou Nguesso took place in Brazzaville, Congo on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute was among the Heads of State and Governments of the Central African Economic and Monetary (CEMAC), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and other international dignitaries who witnessed the investiture ceremony of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, recently elected the President of the Republic of Congo. Prime Minister Dion Ngute was the personal representative of Cameroon's Head of State, President Paul Biya in the ceremony.

President Sassou Nguesso was re-elected in the presidential election of March 21, 2021 with 88.40 per cent of the votes cast for a fourth five-year term of office. During the ceremony at the Conference Centre in Brazzaville, he reportedly announced that his priority will be to fight against corruption and also lead an agricultural revolution to bail out the country from dependence on petroleum products and from importation. The agricultural revolution is intended to gain food self-sufficiency and provide jobs for the youths who would participate in the modern and mechanised agriculture. Some 20 African Heads of State and four Prime Minister's are said to have listened to Sassou Nguesso's inaugural speech at the Conference Centre in the capital Brazzaville and also watched the military parade that graced the event.