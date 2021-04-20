Egypt: Amenhotep III's 'Lost Golden City' the Most Important Discovery Since King Tut's Tomb

20 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The discovery of a 3,500-year-old city in Egypt has been hailed as the second most important archaeological find since Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922 and will shed light on the lives of ancient Egyptians.

Amenhotep III has not been among the most famous of the pharaohs. But that could all change after the recent discovery by Egyptian archaeologists of the vast city he built near Luxor in Upper Egypt more than 3,500 years ago.

The discovery, by a team led by Egyptologist Dr Zahi Hawass, a former minister of antiquities, is adding a new dimension to the understanding of ancient Egypt, throwing light on Egyptians' ordinary life and not just their religious life and afterlife.

The Egyptian government believes this "Lost Golden City" - also called the "Rise of Aten", will become a major new attraction for tourists, boosting the overall volume of foreign visits to Egypt, which the country relies on for much of its foreign exchange.

"So important was Amenhotep III that [the better-known] Ramesses II almost made it his business simply to take over his monuments, but Ramesses III did as well, filling Medinet Habu with statues and columns...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

