South Africa: Wildfire Strips Vulnerable Residents of Their Meagre Possessions

VIDEO: Howling Winds Worsen 2nd Day of Raging Cape Town Fires
19 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Leila Dougan

Some Cape Town residents who live in a small informal settlement on the outskirts of the City Bowl have lost their belongings to the blaze.

The wildfire that started in Cape Town on the morning of Sunday, 18 April continued throughout the night and into the next day. The fire spread along Table Mountain, with thick smoke engulfing Zonnebloem, District Six and the City Bowl. Daily Maverick visited Walmer Estate on Monday, where firefighters were putting out the last few flames close to a small informal settlement.

"We've been working the whole night, it's very tiring," said a firefighter, who wished to remain anonymous. "We managed to get some of the people in the settlement evacuated but some of their structures burnt down. We don't know how many people live there - maybe 50-plus."

Two women sat bracing themselves against the thick, black smoke, hoodies pulled over their heads and scarves wrapped around their mouths. One of the women, who gave her name only as "Veronica", said they managed to escape the blaze with very little....

