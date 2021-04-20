Nigeria: Buhari Consoles Presidents Deby, Sisi Over Tragic Incidents in Chad, Egypt

20 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with his Chadian counterpart, Idriss Deby Itno of Chad and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt over recent tragic incidents in their respective countries.

The President, in a statement yesterday by his Media Assistant, Malam Garba Shehu, extended his heartfelt condolences to President Itno of Chad in the wake of the ethnic clashes in the South Eastern Region of Salamat that claimed several lives.

"I am shocked and saddened by the incident that shattered decades of relative peace and stability in Chad," Buhari said, adding that "ethnic and tribal clashes is a threat to African unity and stability and Nigeria joins the rest of Africa to deplore the latest eruption of violence in Chad."

Underscoring the need for African leaders and people to manage their diversity with tolerance and understanding, the President noted that "a threat to stability in one part of Africa is a threat to the rest of us."

According to him, "given Africa's economic and social challenges, we cannot afford mutual destruction that makes our challenges more complicated."

President Buhari also condoled with President al-Sisi, the government and people of Egypt over the train accident in Northern Cairo that killed dozens of people and injured 98 others.

