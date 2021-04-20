Namibia: State, Official Funerals Costs N$2m

THE government spent N$2,29 million on state and official funerals during the 2020/21 financial year.

This was revealed by prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila in the National Assembly on Monday afternoon.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was speaking during the motivation for budget allocation for the 2021/22 financial year which she said was N$416,9 million.

Recapping the previous year spending, the prime minister added that the government spent N$740,8 million on the Independence celebrations last year.

Giving a further account on some of the activities of the PM's Office during the 2020/21 financial year, she said a Covid-19 bank account was opened and N$51,7 million was paid into it. These funds, raised through donations, were a part of the government's disaster risk management.

"Government contributed N$63,2 million for non-medical Covid related activities, in addition to the allocations made to the individual sectoral votes," she said.

The office also incurred other expenditure from the disaster risk fund, which went towards emergency relief activities. This amount totalled about N$139,9 million.

These partly include livestock support for N$40,2 million, logistics support worth N$19,9 million, Twaloloka housing assistance - services worth N$1,8 million and water provision (extension of pipelines) worth N$12,2 million.

She said N$1,9 million has been set aside for pest control (locust outbreak), and N$206 million for the embankment of schools.

"An amount of N$15 million has been set aside to assist the victims of Twaloloka fire to purchase building materials for new houses, and N$20 million was committed to fighting locusts invasion across the country.

"During the 2019 drought, an amount of N$249 million was paid to all Regional Councils for water provision, as a resilience building measure," the PM added.

According to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, of the proposed allocation, approximately N$394,1 million is for operational expenditures and N$22,9 million is for the development expenditure for the renovation of the United House building.