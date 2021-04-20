Namibia: Parliamentary Committee to Decide On Fate of Seibeb, Swartbooi

A PARLIAMENTARY committee will tomorrow discuss the fate of Landless People's Movement (LPM) parliamentarians Bernadus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb, who were dragged out of the National Assembly (NA) last week.

NA speaker Peter Katjavivi yesterday ordered security officers to remove the two members of parliament if they refused to abide by house rules.

NA spokesperson David Nahogandja on Monday said the committee on standing rules and orders and internal arrangements will meet tomorrow after the committee of privileges referred the matter.

In the meantime, Seibeb and Swartbooi have been withdrawn from the chamber until the standing committee makes a recommendation.

This was Katjavivi's ruling onThursday.

Seibeb, who was dragged out of the NA by president Hage Geingob's head of security, Johan Ndjaronguru, opened a case against the presidential officer.

Ndjaronguru has in turn opened a case of treason and assault against Seibeb.

The Presidency has indicated it is planning on taking legal action against Seibeb for allegedly threatening the safety of the president.