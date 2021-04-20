Namibia: Nantu President Dies

THE president of the Namibia Teachers Union (Nantu) Thomas Haihambo has died.

He died at the Ongwediva Medi-park medical facilty on Sunday at the age of 53.

His passing was announced by the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) in a statement on Monday.

In the statement NUNW described Haihambo as a leader who was devoted to education, one who wanted to see all Namibians getting educated and wanted to see challenges in education addressed.

"His wish was that one day all Namibians would be educated," the statement added.