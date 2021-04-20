Namibia: NDP Challenges Govt On Corruption

NATIONAL Democratic Party (NDP) leader Martin Lukuto has challenged the government to do more in combating corruption.

He was speaking at a press conference held in Katima Mulilo on Monday morning where he gave a road map for dealing with corruption in Namibia.

Lukato said: "We would like to inform the Namibian people and the government of the day that corruption is a major disease which corrupted and paralysed our economy.

"Corruption delays development. And it robs the poor of the poorest. Corruption does not build but destroys a country. "

He said his party will take the fight against corruption in public service head on.

"We must join hands and fight this disease called corruption and the corrupt regime in power," he said

Lukato said corruption in Namibia is deep rooted in the top echelons of power.

"President Hage Geingob; ACC director general Paulus Noa; prosecutor general Martha Imalwa; Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga; Theo Mujoro the chief electoral officer of ECN and his team of ECN commissioners; Sisa Namandje the Swapo lawyer and,

Peter Shivute the chief justice have all failed in their duties," he said.

"The time has come to say NO to corruption. The time has come to wake up and smell the coffee. The time has come to change the government," he added.