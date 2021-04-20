Tanzania: Millicom Sells Tigo, Exits Tanzania, Ghana Markets

19 April 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By James Anyanzwa and Bob Karashani

Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular, which trades as Tigo, has signed agreements for the sale of its operations in Tanzania and its stake in the AirtelTigo joint venture in Ghana, marking its complete exit from the African continent.

The telco said on Monday that the successful conclusion of the two transactions will complete its multi-year plan to divest its African operations and focus on its Latin American markets.

In Tanzania, Millicom has agreed to sell its entire operations to a consortium led by Axian, a Pan-African group that was part of the consortium that acquired Millicom's operations in Senegal in 2018.

In Ghana, Millicom along with its joint venture partner Bharti Airtel Limited have signed a definitive agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo to the Government of Ghana.

Millicom will take a $25 million charge as a result of this agreement.

"Today Tigo is a leading provider of broadband services to consumers, businesses and governments in Latin America, where penetration and data speeds remain low by the standards of more mature markets," said Mauricio Ramos, the chief executive of Millicom.

"Through our investment-led strategy, we are bringing reliable high-speed mobile and fixed broadband to the communities we serve in the region. With today's announcement that we are divesting our remaining African businesses, we close a chapter in our history and open another solely focused on the Latin American region."

Millicom was founded in 1990 is a provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa, trading through the brand name Tigo.

Tigo officials in Tanzania have yet to comment on the exit which Millicom did not give a timeline for its completion.

Tigo is Tanzania's second-largest telecommunications operator after Vodacom with over 13 million subscribers as at end of December 2020.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.