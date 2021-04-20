Gambia: 408 People Arrested Since Establishment of 'Operation Zero Crime'

The Gambia security agents have arrested a total number of four hundred and eight (408) people for allegedly involving in various criminal activities in THE country since the establishment of a unit called "Operation zero Crime."

The arrests were made by the unit aimed at tackling crime or criminal activities in the country.

The unit comprises personnel of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Armed Forces (GAF), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG), Immigration Department, Prisons Service, Fire and Rescue Service.

Police spokesperson, Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie said since the commencement of the operation (2nd to 18th April 2021), a total number of 408 people were arrested at various criminal hideouts within Banjul, Kanifing and West Coast Regions.

Njie said 201 people were found not connected to any crime and have been released. He said 79 people were found to be illegal immigrants and handed over to the Immigration Department for necessary actions.

However, he said 65 people were found with suspected drugs and handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency for necessary action.

Njie said 63 people were charged for "Going armed in public, possession of suspected stolen properties, breaking and stealing, drink and drive, assault, stealing, escape from lawful custody, among others."

"We continue to appreciate and commend the exceptional performance of all the security services taking part in the operation, namely: GAF, GID, GPS, GFRS, SIS, and DLEAG respectively. The usual cooperation and compliance of the public is highly solicited," he said.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to press, both DLEAG Public Relations Officer (PRO) and GID spokesman were contacted for comment on the matter, but they promised to get back to us.